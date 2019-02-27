Cannons mine for success in Collinsville

SWIM STARS: (Back, from left) Ashlin and Atiria Styles, (front) Amber Benson, Nelson Malady, Hayden and Olivia Bradley.

SWIM STARS: (Back, from left) Ashlin and Atiria Styles, (front) Amber Benson, Nelson Malady, Hayden and Olivia Bradley. Contributed

SWIMMING: Six Cannons travelled to Collinsville to compete at the Collinsville Swim Carnival on Sunday.

They all had a fantastic day.

Olivia Bradley swam 33m freestyle, in the eight years group, and came first.

She also achieved second place in backstroke and breaststroke and third in butterfly.

Sisters Ashlin and Atiria Styles swam very well in hotly contested age groups and enjoyed the challenge of swimming 33m events.

Hayden Bradley, Amber Benson and Nelson Malady had a very successful carnival in the seven year and under age division.

Hayden came second in his 25m breaststroke and did a whopping 14.5 second personal best, he also swam a 7.5 second PB in his 25m butterfly.

Amber came first in her backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle and second in the 25m butterfly.

Nelson won his 25m breaststroke and freestyle and came second in his 25m butterfly and backstroke.

The Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club hosted another very successful club night on Wednesday with more than 40 swimmers participating.

Tony Parkinson commended swimmers on their outstanding efforts over the past week and presented club awards.

Four swimmers - Jy Parkinson, Jacob Dewis, Mikhaila Flint and Eden Hedges - have set new club records.

Upgrade certificates were presented to Abigeal Maher, Tali Stielow, Melissa McKeon-Matthews, Rohan Gascoyne, Ashlin and Atiria Styles.

The Chocolate Awards were presented to Don Algie (for the biggest PB) and Blake Lovelock (for the smallest PB).

Club night highlights include:

Blake Lovelock had a fantastic night, swimming PBs all night.

Sisters Jasmine and Skye Brodhurst performed very well achieving three personal best times (each).

Don Algie, aged six, also swam three PBs.

Gus Hedges, Lily Maher, Matilda Nicholes, Nelson Malady, Atiria Styles, Holly Perrin, Tom Stielow, Olivia Bradley and Jacob Dewis swam very well and achieved two personal best times.

Tane Dennison, Jai Dennison, Abigeal Maher, Kimba-Lee Simmonds, James Holroyd, Tali Stielow, Kain Zacher, Jy Parkinson, Mae Carter-Attwood, Jack Ganter, Lucas Purdie, Anara Grundy and Scarlett Gascoyne had a great night and set a personal best time for one of their races.

Coaches Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson would like to commend all the swimmers on their top efforts.

Swimmers will be preparing for NQ Championships in Townsville this weekend.