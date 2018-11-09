Cannons off like a rocket

CANNONS: Tegan Hanks, Eden Hedges, Mikhaila Flint and Kimba-Lee Simmonds at the Whitsunday Carnival last weekend.

SWIMMING: The Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club had another successful week.

Despite the senior swimmers attending award nights on October 31, the club still had almost 40 swimmers participate at the Halloween-themed club night.

And, on Saturday, 31 Cannons competed at the Whitsunday Swim Carnival in Proserpine.

Club night top performances included:

Jacob Bell, aged 11 years swimming an awesome 200m Freestyle in 2.43.16 (a 16.98sec PB). Jacob also swam a 6.7sec PB in his 200m IM.

Maisie Goswell continues to smash her times. Maisie achieved 3 personal best times.

Airlie Frisch, Jack and Thomas Ganter, Rohan Gascoyne, Blake Lovelock, Mitchell Milostic, Hayden Bradley, Oliver Carman, Eve and Mae Carter-Attwood and Austin Edwards-Bland all swam extremely well and achieved two PBs on Wednesday night.

Scarlett Gascoyne, Zavier Goswell, Skye Brodhurst, Pradhpreet Singh, Beth Lewis, Johsua Milostic, Kendra and Libby Crisp achieved one personal best time.

Whitsunday Swim Carnival results:

Coaches Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson said all the swimmers were impressive. The Cannons swam 70 PBs on Saturday which was outstanding.

Nelson Malady and Tom Ganter, both aged 6 years, swam in the under-8 relay and swam a fantastic 50m freestyle. Hayden Bradley was in fine form, he swam a 13 sec PB in his 25m backstroke and took over 20sec off his 25m freestyle time. Jax Clayworth, Luke Greenhill, Amber Benson, Scarlett Gascoyne, Maisie Goswell and Eve Carter-Attwood all swam very great times.

Tyler Greenhill, Juke Ferguson, Jack Ganter, Blake Hanks, Rohan Gascoyne, Kimba-Lee Simmonds, Mae Carter-Attwood, Remy Hedges, Gus Hedges and Zavier Goswell all put in a mighty effortand at least 95% of their swims were PBs.

Mikhaila Flint swam a super 100m butterfly in a personal best time of 31sec. Eden Hedges, aged 16 years swam a fantastic 100m freestyle in 1.01 and 50m Breaststroke in 35.12sec. Jy Parkinson was impressive in his 200m IM time of 2.42.88 (a 4 sec PB). Austin Edwards-Bland, 8, won all his 50m events. Mitchell Milostic and Tegan Hanks performed well in their 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke. Isaac Benson and Joshua Milostic both swam top times in their 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke. Even though Jakarra Heffernan was unwell, she still managed to swim a personal best time in her 100m butterfly.