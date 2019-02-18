Cannons off like a shot at state sprint champs

ELEVEN: The Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club members who competed at the Queensland Sprint Championships.

ELEVEN Cannonvale Cannons travelled to Brisbane to compete in the Queensland Sprint Championships last weekend.

Coach Mark Erickson said he was proud of all the Cannons and was impressed with their achievements.

All the swimmers raced hard and put in their top effort.

The Cannons also enjoyed catching up with past members, Cameron and Alannis Rusk, Evie and Zoe Herlihy, and Emma and Lily Smith.

Jacob Dewis, 13, had a successful weekend, not only swimming PBs but also making the finals for the 50m backstroke, butterfly and freestyle.

Jacob swam an awesome 50m freestyle in 26.93 seconds and was placed 9th.

He swam 33.12s in his 50m backstroke and placed 8th, and swam his 50m butterfly in 28.79s and placed 7th in his age group.

Gus Hedges, 15, also had a great weekend.

He achieved PBs in all his swims.

His best swim was his 50m breaststroke, which he swam in 35.07s and placed in the top 20 of the state.

Gus's sister, Remy, 11, also swam well and set personal best times.

Her best swims were her 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

Kaia Heffernan, 11, swam well in her first state championships.

She achieved PBs in all her swims.

Her best swim was her 50m backstroke, which she swam in 41.46sec.

Although, Kaia's sister, Jakarra, 15, only swam one personal best time, the rest of her times were close to her best.

Jakarra swam an excellent time in her 50m butterfly (0.9s sec PB).

She swam a great 50m breaststroke, which placed her in the top 22 of the state.

Jacob Bell, 12, and Mae Carter-Attwood, 10, swam extremely well in their first state championships, swimming PBs in all their races.

Their best swims were the 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke.

Zavier Goswell and Mitchell Milostic, both 11, smashed all their times, setting PBs for all their races.

Zavier's best PBs were in the 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke (2.5 sec PBs).

Mitchell's best swims were his 50m freestyle in 34.8sec and 50m butterfly in 39.49s.

Blake Hanks, 11, swam well in his 50m freestyle in a time of 34.05 sec and swam a 2.27s PB in his 50m backstroke.

Blake's sister, Tegan, 12, performed well in all her events.

Her biggest PB was in the 50m backstroke, which she swam in 36.47sec.

Congratulations to all the members of the Cannons' State Team!