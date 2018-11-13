Cannons on fire in the water

SPARKLING FORM: The Cannonvale Cannons swimmers who shone at the Gardens Swim Meet in Townsville.

SWIMMING: A super successful week for the Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club.

A total of 53 swimmers participated at Club Night on Wednesday and nine Cannons travelled to Townsville to compete at the 2018 Gardens Open Swimming Carnival.

Coaches Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson couldn't believe how well the swimmers competed in Townsville.

There were 56 PBs in the heats and then over 20 PBs in the finals. All 9 swimmers performed at their best and achieved outstanding results!

The 13 year old Cannons, Jy Parkinson, Mikhaila Flint and Jacob Dewis swam extremely well, achieving top placings and PBs.

Jy Parkinson's highlights include: earning 2 silver medals for his 50m and 100m Backstroke and a bronze medal for his 100m Butterfly.

Jacob Dewis was very pleased with his gold medals in the 50m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle and bronze medal for his 50m Backstroke.

Mikhaila's best swims include her bronze medal swim in the 200m Backstroke, gold medal swims in the 50m, 100m & 200m Butterfly, and silver medals in 200m & 400m IM.

The Hedges were in fine form.

Eden Hedges swam PBs in her 400m Free, 50m Breaststroke, 50m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 200m IM and her 1500m Freestyle.

Her gold medal performances were her 50m Breaststroke, 200m IM and her 1500m Freestyle.

Gus Hedges and Remy Hedges swam excellent breaststroke times and won gold medals for their 50m and 100m Breaststroke events.

Heffernan sisters, Jakarra and Kaia were on fire.

Both girls swam extremely well, achieving PBs in just about all their events.

Jakarra's best swims included her Breaststroke races which earnt her bronze medals. Kaia swam massive PBs (over 7 sec) in her 100m Butterfly, 200m IM and 100m Freestyle.

Mitchell Milostic, aged 11 years had a fantastic weekend of racing, swimming 7PBs. He was very delighted with his silver medal in his 100m Backstroke which he swam in 1.31.95.

Club Night highlights include: Well done to new swimmers, Mila and Summer Westley, Lachlan and Isabella Fisher.

Top performers who achieved 3 or 4 personal best times were: Tiana and Jacob Bell, Hayden Bradley, Airlie Frisch, Anara Grundy, Kaia Heffernan, Nelson Malady, Lily Moir, Tali and Tom Stielow.

Jack Ganter, aged 10 years took a massive 23.2s off his previous 100m IM time. Jack swam his 100m IM in 1.55.52. Blake Hanks, also aged 10 years swam a 12.37s PB in his 100m Breaststroke and he was very proud of his 1.58.59 time.

Also, swimming PBs on Wednesday night - Amber Benson (25m Back), Issy Carman (25m Breast), Olly Carman (25m Back), Mae Carter-Attwood (50m Fly & Free), Jax Clayworth (12m Back), Kendra Crisp(50m Breast), Libby Crisp (25m Fly), Tom Ganter (12m Breast), Maisie Goswell (25m Back), Zavier Goswell (10m Free), Luke Greenhill (12m Back), Tyler Greenhill (25m Back), Ruby Henderson-Feldman (12m Back), Beth Lewis (12m Fly), Abigeal Maher (12m Fly & 12m Breast), Lily Maher (25m Free), Matilda Nicholes (12m Free), Jy Parkinson (100m IM), Mila Parkinson (25m Back & Breast) and Kimba-Lee Simmonds (100m IM and 50m Fly).

All in all, the coaches and the club are very proud of all the swimmers and their top achievements.

Once again, a big thank you to all the parents for helping with fundraising, officiating, catering and managing and supporting swimmers.