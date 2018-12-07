Cannons swimmers enjoy quieter week

FUN TIMES AT CLUB: The swimmers take a break from the pool at the Cannonvale Cannons club night on November 28. It has been a big 2018 for the Cannons and 2019 promises to be even bigger.

SWIMMING: The Cannons had a quiet weekend with no carnivals or ocean swims.

However, club night on November 28 was successful even with the hot temperatures and dry storms.

At the start of the night, Mikhaila Flint and Eden Hedges were presented with club records. They have produced some truly sparkling form in the water.

Juke Ferguson, Luke Greenhill and Anara Grundy were this week's PB chocolate winners. Tom Stielow and Kain Zacher were presented with Upgrade Certificates.

The club welcomed new swimmers Holly Perrin and Jaxon Henderson-Feldman.

Holly and Jaxon performed well at their first club night.

Other highlights include:

Top performers were Lily Moir, Jacob Dewis and Kimba-Lee Simmonds.

All three swimmers swam personal best times in most of the races.

Lily Moir, 9, swam a 1.3 sec PB in her butterfly race and swam a great time of 14.10sec.

She also set a PB freestyle and breaststroke races.

Lily's brother, Jack swam a fantastic 25m freestyle which was also a PB. Kimba-Lee Simmonds swam a PB in her 100m butterfly in 1.25.01.

She also set PBs in her 50m breaststroke and 200m IM.

There was an exciting 50m freestyle race with Gus Hedges, Mikhaila Flint and Jacob Dewis.

All three swam some hot times all under 30 sec and personal best times.

Zavier Goswell also swam well in the 50m freestyle, but his best swims of the night were his 50m breaststroke and 100m IM.

Zavier's sister Maisie swam awesome times in her 25m backstroke and utterfly. Tali and Tom Stielow swam super smooth butterfly on Wednesday.

Tali swam 25m butterfly in 31 sec and Tom swam 50m butterfly in 59.08s (a PB). Jacob Bell also swam amazing 100m butterfly and took nine seconds off his previous time.

Jy Parkinson was also in fine form swimming PBs in his 100m breaststroke and 200m IM.

Kain Zacher swam a PB in his 50m butterfly and his sister, Alexi swam an awesome 50m freestyle in 43.57s (a 2.5 sec PB).

Blake Hanks performed very well and swam a fantastic 100m breaststroke taking more than eight seconds off his previous time. Blake also swam a PB in his 25m backstroke.

Joshua Milostic swam a PB in his 25m butterfly. Tyler Greenhill swam a 3 sec PB in his 50m butterfly. Rylee Erickson swam a PB in her 100m IM and Lucas Purdie swam a PB in his 12m breaststroke.

Five new club records were set.

Mikhaila Flint, 13, set three new records. She set a record for the 50m backstroke in a time of 33.61 and a record in the 50m butterfly which she swam in 31.27. The 50m record was held by Tanika McDonald in 2003. Mikhaila also broke her previous 50m freestyle record and set a new record in a time of 27.08.

Jy Parkinson, 13, set a new record for 50m backstroke. He broke his previous record.

His new record is now 32.21 seconds.

Jacob Dewis, 13, set a record for 50m butterfly. Jacob broke Jack Loft's record which was set in 2004. Jacob swam his 50m butterfly in 30.52 seconds.

Last night saw the final Club Night of 2018.

Club nights will resume on January 16.