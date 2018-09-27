Cannons youngsters lift their performance times

POOL OF TALENT: Members of the Cannonvale Cannons display their upgrade certificates last week.

SWIMMING: Despite being the end of school term, there were still close to 35 swimmers participating on the Cannonvale Cannons Club Night on Wednesday, September 19.

It was great to see so many swimmers achieving upgrading awards in training and at Club Night last week.

Joshua Milostic, Scarlett Gascoyne, Lily Maher, Kaia Heffernan, Mitchell Milostic and Matilda Dennison were presented with upgrade certificates, while Mikhaila Flint was presented with three club record certificates.

Emily Putland, Susannah Putland and Tane Dennison were presented with a family block of chocolate for either setting the biggest PB or for swimming closest to a PB.

Last Wednesday night, a total of 31 PBs (Personal Best times) were swum.

Special mention to: Young Matilda Nicholes, aged five years, set three personal bests. Her best swim was her 12m backstroke which she swam in 22.62 sec ( a 7.1 sec PB). Abigeal Maher, aged seven years, also swam very well. Abigeal's best swims were her 12m backstroke and 12m freestyle, both under 20 seconds.

Susannah Putland, aged eight years, continues to improve her times. She achieved three PBs.

One of her best swims was her 12m freestyle which she swam in 15.01sec.

Susannah's sister, Emily swam a 2.45s PB in her 12m backstroke. Also, it was great to see Jacob Dewis, 12 years, back in the water.

Jacob swam extremely well earning four PBs.

Kimba-Lee Simmonds, aged 13 years, smashed out three PBs. One her best swims on Wednesday was her 100m IM which she swam under 1.24 (a 4.52sec PB).

Jy Parkinson, also 12 years, swam some top times in his 200m freestyle and his 100m IM.

He swam a fantastic time in his 200m freestyle which earned him a 4.55 sec PB.

A big well done to the following swimmers who tried their best and achieved at least one personal best: Amber Benson, Libby Crisp, Matilda Dennison, Rylee Erickson, Mikhaila Flint, Scarlett Gascoyne, Maisie Goswell, Zavier Goswell, Luke Greenhill, Blake Hanks, Tegan Hanks, Kaia Heffernan and Joshua Milostic.

Swimmers will continue to train over the school holidays and are looking forward to the Pioneer Swimming Carnival in early October.