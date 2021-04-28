Menu
Login
The woman was under arrest for other matters when she allegedly damaged the back of a police car.
The woman was under arrest for other matters when she allegedly damaged the back of a police car.
Crime

Cannonvale arrest leaves police with clean-up job

Kirra Grimes
28th Apr 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Cannonvale woman has been charged with wilful damage after allegedly relieving herself in the back of a police car.

The 31-year-old was arrested on April 16 following reports of an assault at Cannonvale.

Whitsunday police said the woman “intentionally urinated” in the back of the police vehicle she was placed in upon her arrest.

As well as wilful damage, the woman was charged with common assault, contravention of a domestic violence order, and three counts of breach of bail conditions.

She faced Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 19.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

mackay crime proserpine magistrates court whitsunday police whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future for the Whitsunday Times

        Exciting new digital future for the Whitsunday Times

        Technology Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of national breaking news.

        Free camping on the chopping block at popular lake

        Premium Content Free camping on the chopping block at popular lake

        Council News Whitsunday Regional Council will today vote on an ambitious plan to ‘fully develop’...

        Naked man’s dramatic arrest in Prossie streets

        Premium Content Naked man’s dramatic arrest in Prossie streets

        Crime School children witnessed the dramatic end to the frenzied run through Proserpine’s...

        Police appeal for help in Bowen crash investigation

        Premium Content Police appeal for help in Bowen crash investigation

        Crime Police want to hear from anyone who might be able to shed light on the cause of the...