Cannonvale burglar steals phone while resident has shower

DAYLIGHT ROBBERY: A burglar has stolen an iPhone while two residents were at home. Contributed

IT WAS a case of wrong place at the right time for a Cannonvale resident who was in the shower when a burglar struck last month.

On August 30, just after 4pm, a resident of Cassia Court was taking a shower while a second resident was watching television in the bedroom.

Whitsunday Police reported that during this time, a burglar entered the house through an unlocked door and stole an Apple iPhone 8 from the lounge room then left without being seen or heard.

Police have asked that nearby residents who may have witnessed suspicious activity or have any information contact the Whitsunday Police Station.

In a police media release, Senior Constable Steve Smith said that this incident highlighted the importance of keeping doors locked and being aware of home security during the day as well as at night.

"We are used to reading and hearing about burglary offences occurring during the hours of darkness,” he said. "This is a timely reminder that this is not always the case.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.