Cannonvale Cannons achieve best times

RECORD BREAKERS: (Back) Jacob Dewis, Jy Parkinson, Evie Herlihy, (front) Blake Hanks, Mae Carter-Attwood and Mitchell Milostic at the Cannonvale pool.

SWIMMING: Two Cannonvale Cannons' swimmers have trained consistently over the year and achieved numerous personal best times.

Jacob Dewis and Jy Parkinson have recently turned 11 years old and between them have set five North Queensland swim records.

Jy Parkinson has set four North Queensland Short Course records for 200m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 50m backstroke.

Jacob Dewis has set one North Queensland Short Course record for 50m freestyle.

In the past, the club has only set five North Queensland records and they were set over three years ago, so it is great for the Cannonvale Cannons to have these recent achievements.

So far this season, several Cannonvale Cannons have new club records for Club Night swims. Swimmers who had set club records so far this season are Mikhaila Flint, Mae Carter-Attwood, Chloe Robertson, Eden Hedges, Jy Parkinson, Olivia Romanella, Jacob Dewis and Evie Herlihy.

Coach, Mark Erickson would like to commend all these swimmers for trying their best, training well and for improving their times and technique.

Erickson said many of the young Cannons would be participating in the NQ JX Level 1 Carnival next weekend at Cannonvale.

Cannons will continue to train during December and over the school holidays.