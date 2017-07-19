Cannonvale Cannons conquering the beast

Swimming: Over the weekend, 35 swimmers from the Cannonvale Cannons and Whitsunday Warriors swim clubs participated in the BEAST swim challenge at the Cannonvale Pool.

The swimmers ranged from eight to 70 years of age.

5km BEAST Conquerors

Sally Archibald, Jacob Bell, Mae Carter-Attwood, Hannah Crittenden, Mark and Ky Erickson, Zavier Goswell, Gus and Remy Hedges, Jakarra Heffernan, Evie Herlihy, Kate McDonald, Sonya Khatiwala, Hayden and Samantha O'Hanlon, Chloe Robertson and Mikhaila Flint.

2.5km BEAST Conquerors

Kay Corskie, Matilda, Jai and Tane Dennison, Austin Edwards-Bland, Rylee Erickson, Kaia Heffernan, Glenn McKerley, Mitchell Milostic, Julie Mitchell, Andrea Mitchell, Dee Norman, Andrea Dixon, Lucas O'Toole, Jack and Kyan O'Hanlon, Cheryl West and Tom Stielow.

The coaches, Ken Crittenden, Kara Herlihy and Mark Erickson were very proud of all the swimmers and their efforts.

Good luck to the Cannonvale Cannons who are travelling to Townsville to compete in the Gardens Short Course carnival and are also preparing to host the NQ Short Course carnival in August.