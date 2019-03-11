Cannonvale Cannons impress at Pioneer Valley meet

SWIMMING: More than 45 Cannonvale Cannons turned up on Wednesday night ready for Club Night, but unfortunately the club had to cancel the event due to the storms.

Before families raced home, the club was able to present awards to swimmers.

Congratulations to Holly Perrin, Tegan Hanks, Mikhaila Flint, Kain Zacher, Zavier Goswell, Melissa McKeon - Matthews and Skye Brodhurst for achieving upgrade certificates.

Also, Tony Parkinson presented Tegan Hanks, Mae Carter-Attwood, Zavier Goswell, Jy Parkinson, Tane Dennison and Blake Hanks with McDonald's JX Packs for their swimming achievements.

The Cannonvale Cannons would like to thank Abell Point Marina for their recent sponsorship of the club.

On Sunday, nine Cannons travelled to Mirani to compete in the Mirani Family LC Transition Meet.

Coach Ken Crittenden was very impressed with swimmers and their performances.

He would like to commend all the swimmers for supporting each other and trying their best.

Mikhaila Flint, 13, had an excellent day achieving first place in all her events.

Her best swims include her 400m freestyle in 4.43.17 ( 6.1 sec PB) and her 100m butterfly in 1.15.21 (6.10sec PB).

Holly Perrin, 11, had a very successful carnival achieving top placings in all her events.

Her best swims earning her first place were her 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m and 100m freestyle and 200m IM.

Alexis Zacher, 12, swam a lovely 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle.

Kain Zacher, 13, thoroughly enjoyed his 50m events and his 100m freestyle earning first place in his 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

He swam a 3.08sec PB in his 50m butterfly and a 6.45sec PB in his 100m freestyle.

Nelson Malady, 7, and Hayden Bradley, 6, smashed all their times. They performed extremely well in all their races.

Nelson achieved third place in his age group for his 25m breaststroke and 25m butterfly and achieved second place for his 25m freestyle.

He did a massive 10sec PB in his 25m butterfly.

Hayden's top swims included his 25m backstroke and 25m freestyle which earned him third place in the seven years and under age group.

Hayden swam a massive 24.2sec PB in his 25m butterfly.

Jasmine Brodhurst, 5, swam very well in her 25m events. She swam a lovely freestyle in 40.82 sec.

Team mates Olivia Bradley and Skye Brodhurst, both 8, challenged themselves by swimming in 50m races.

Olivia's best swims was in her 50m freestyle, which she swam under a minute.

Skye swam fantastic times in her 50m backstroke (in 1.01.52 and achieved second place) and her 50m freestyle (in 52.60s).

The Cannonvale Cannons will hold their Club Championships on Saturday, March 16 from 4pm and the last fun Club Night for what has been a big 2018-19 season will be held on Wednesday, March 20.