CANNONVALE COMET: Cody Van Bergen pictured after a recent victory
Motor Sports

Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

by Georgia Simpson
5th Oct 2018 11:15 AM

MOTORSPORT: Kicking the footy or catching a fish is a common bonding activity between father and son.

But for Cannonvale locals, Ben Van Bergen and his 15-year-old son Cody, quality time is spent tearing up a motorcycle racetrack together.

The pair share a love for the sport, both competing across the state regularly.

It's the norm for them to get up at 3am in order to drive 14 hours one way for a weekend competition.

Ben Van Bergen has been involved in the sport for over 25 years, and he introduced Cody to the sport two years ago.

Being relatively new to the sport compared to his old man, Cody is already making a big name for himself, finishing first in his class at the recent 2018 Queensland Dunlop Super Series at Lakeside Raceway in Brisbane and Queensland Raceway in Ipswich.

Cody won his first series at 13, and it's the adrenalin rush, that he loves, the most. He hopes to one day win an Australian title, and judging by his current performance, it's highly likely he will.

"It's fun, but it's so hard to get right - once you succeed it's a good feeling,” He said.

Most parents would gush about their child's success, but Ben is most proud of the way Cody conducts himself when he's off the track.

"He comes in with a smile every time, and there's one every time we go away. He's such a good sportsman. His sportsmanship is what I am most proud of, he's just such a good sportsman.”

