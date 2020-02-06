Cannonvale couple quarantined on coronavirus cruise

A photo taken of Lynne and Greg Dunne enjoying their holiday before they were quarantined. Image: Supplied.

A photo taken of Lynne and Greg Dunne enjoying their holiday before they were quarantined. Image: Supplied.

A CANNONVALE couple may be stuck in quarantine aboard Diamond Princess due to coronavirus concerns, but at least they still have their sense of humour.

Greg and Lynne Dunn are currently on-board the cruise ship docked in the Japanese port of Yokohama along with nearly 4000 other passengers who have been put into mandatory quarantine for two weeks.

The couple have both been tested and cleared of coronavirus but are required to stay in their cabin until further notice.

Mr Dunn said he felt lucky they had a large room with a balcony and despite the inconvenience was in good spirits.

"We got a great price on this cruise, it was on $1100 with a balcony cabin for 15 nights, and now it was $1100 with a balcony room for 28 nights," he said.

"We're watching a lot of TV of course … we're down to the Discovery Channel.

"But there's no need to be concerned, we're good, we haven't got the virus, it's just a little confined that's all."

The couple's cabin is around four metres wide and six metres long with a kingsize bed and ensuite.

Food was being delivered three times a day and they had tea and coffee making facilities in their cabin.

The couple also had some duty-free alcohol on hand and were keeping entertained with puzzle books, music and each other's company.

Mr Dunn said rumours that there may be someone with coronavirus on board the ship begun circulating over the weekend.

However, it was not until the cruise docked that they were notified they would be quarantined.

"There were rumours not so much as reports that someone may have got on ship in Hong Kong that may have had the virus," he said.

"And then of course rumours got stronger and reports were that 'yes someone had tested positive'.

"There's people in indoor cabins and boy oh boy if you're claustrophobic you would not be in a happy place."

Greg and Lynne Dunn are currently on-board the cruise ship docked in the Japanese port of Yokohama along with nearly 4000 other passengers who have been put into mandatory quarantine for two weeks. Image: Carl Court/Getty Images

The Diamond Princess cruise is believed to have 233 Australians on board.

Japan health officials have confirmed 10 passengers, including two Australians, have so far tested positive for the virus.

Mr Dunn said they were due to fly to Cairns on February 11, but that they would most likely arrive back in the country in early March.

He said despite being quarantined, the cruise line staff had been great in helping out wherever they could.

"The cruise company are doing wonderful job," he said.

"You can't fault the crew, they've been as good as they can be."

"It's not the ship's fault, it's not the company's fault, we're the Griswold's."