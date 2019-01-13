Cannonvale crime spree sparks warning to 'lock doors'

Residents have been urged to secure their homes and cars after a Saturday crime spree.

POLICE have issued a warning to residents after a spate of alleged car thefts in Cannonvale on Saturday morning.

Whitsunday police sergeant Jason Colley said two cars, a Toyota Hilux and a Holden Barina, were stolen from addresses on Coral Esplanade and Border Drive.

The Barina has since been found, but the Hilux remains missing.

A wallet and a phone were also allegedly stolen from an address in Macona Crescent, while two cars were allegedly entered and a phone allegedly stolen from an address in Island Drive, about the same time.

Sgt Colley said Whitsunday police suspect the car thefts are connected but do not believe them to be persons from the "local area”.

"We believe the persons involved come from Mackay or Bowen, commit the offence, then leave the area,” he said.

With school holidays in full swing, Sgt Colley said there's a possibility they could be dealing with juveniles.

However, when it comes to the manner of the crime, Sgt Colley said unlocked cars and doors were the common factors.

"They (the people involved) approached dwellings and vehicles that have been unlocked and basically, been opportunist in the way they've gained access,” he said.

"We urge members of the public to secure their premises and lock their vehicles when unattended and lock dwellings both during the day, especially when they're not at home, and at night.”