Cannonvale CrossFitters throwdown for veteran cause

SOLDIER ON: Crossfit Coastal Throwdown took place in Townsville on Saturday

FITNESS enthusiasts from Wolfe Den CrossFit in Cannonvale travelled to Townsville on Saturday, June 2 to compete in the Coastal Throwdown competition to raise money for Soldier On.

Soldier On provides support services to Veterans, police and other ex-servicemen offering them assistance with health and well-being, employment and education.

There were 29 teams, a total of approximately 60 athletes, from Townsville and Cannonvale competing in three pairs competitions and a final held over one day.

The athletes from Wolfe Den CrossFit, Cannonvale, Strand CrossFit and CrossFit Take Charge, Townsville, faced off in beach running, Olympic lifting challenges and endurance events.

Local duo, Tammie Morris and Nicole Brown, took out third place in the female division for Cannonvale after fierce contention with the opposition.

CROSSFIT: Cannonvale athletes Tammie Morris and Nicole Brown take out third place in the Townsville Coastal Throwdown.

Wolfe Den CrossFit Coach, Tace Withers said the Cannonvale competitors did a fabulous job.

"They went into the final slightly apprehensive because of the weight which was quite heavy,” Ms Withers said. "They had to do 50kg clusters which were quite close to Tammi's one repetition maximum and came in third place in the final.

"I was really proud of them taking on something that they weren't really sure about.”

The event was an enormous success with over $2000 raised for Soldier On.

Wolfe Den CrossFit are planning another competition in either November or December of this year which they will host at their Cannonvale facility.