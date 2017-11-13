Cannonvale foreshore welcomes kids to revamped facilities

Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson Whitsunday Regional Council staff and the team from Plants Whitsunday at the refurbished Cannonvale foreshore on Monday.

Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson Whitsunday Regional Council staff and the team from Plants Whitsunday at the refurbished Cannonvale foreshore on Monday. Peter Carruthers

MUCH to the delight of Cannonvale children the Cannonvale Beach foreshore revitalisation project was officially opened today.

Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson has spearheaded the project which has been jointly funded by Works for Queensland grants and the Whitsunday Regional Council.

"The work done by Whitsunday Regional Council staff and the fabulous team at Plants Whitsunday was nothing short of amazing,” he said.

"This totally revamped and improved foreshore area is another step forward that complements the whole project from the Beach Road completion, the new footpaths, through to the foreshore upgrade.

"This entire project was about creating an engaging and connected precinct that has something for all the community.”

Cr Petterson said stage one of the larger plan for the Cannonvale foreshore included barbecues, upgraded shelters and new playground and exercise equipment.

He said the project was delivered on time and on budget.

Stage one of the project ends at the toilet block and stage two of the upgrade will begin at the toilet block on Coral Esplanade and continue west to the creek.

Public consultation has already been entered into for the second stage.

"Now it's just a matter of costing out stage two and getting it all tied down,” Cr Petterson said.

The division two councillor said stage one had turned out much better than originally envisioned.

"And coming down yesterday there was 40 or 50 kids down here having a great time. It's good to see life coming back to the beach,” he said.