Cannonvale hit with suspected counterfeit currency

Shannen McDonald
19th Jul 2019 11:32 AM

POLICE have issued a warning to Whitsunday businesses after a suspected counterfeit note was detected in the area.

The $10 note in question was passed at a business on Galbraith Drive, Cannonvale between 9am and 5pm on Wednesday, July 17.

Staff at a financial institution detected the suspect counterfeit note on Thursday, July 18, when they were attempting to bank the businesses takings.

Police have identified discrepancies including a signature and additional wording present on the note, but said they are only obvious on close inspection.

Queensland police encourage anyway with any concerns to contact their nearest police station.

