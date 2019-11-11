Cannonvale honours fallen mates and soldiers still serving

A MOVING service was held at the Cannonvale cenotaph this morning to mark Remembrance Day.

A small crowd gathered to watch the proceedings carried out by members of the Airlie Beach Whitsunday RSL Sub Branch and Returned and Services League of Australia.

The eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month marks the moment the guns fell silent on the Western Front after World War I and has become a day to remember all those who served, and all those who sacrificed their lives, in wars and conflicts since.

RSL president Dianne Trueman welcomed everyone and made the introduction, before Father Greg Windsor made a short address and delivered the requiem.

This was followed by the Prayer of Remembrance, when you could have heard a pin drop, and then the laying of wreaths by a cross-section of people including local residents honouring family members, councillors and veterans.

As with Anzac Day, the Ode to the Fallen was read out, by the RSL Sub Branch deputy president Bill Rose, and then the Last Post was played, followed by a minute's silence.

Stirring renditions of the Australian and New Zealand national anthems were delivered by Airlie Norton and Jeni Borellini respectively.

Ms Trueman said it was very important to remember those who had died, and also those wounded and scarred, fighting for their country.

"We hold on to it as a reminder of what our Navy, Army and Air Force personnel did and continue to do,” she said.

"We do it to commemorate their sacrifice and pass on to the younger generations the necessity of having a defence force.

"Australians have punched above their weight around the world and continue to do so. Marking Remembrance Day honours current serving members of our armed forces as well.”

The service was followed by refreshments at the Reef Gateway Hotel.