Cannonvale honours the fallen

Aaron Barton, Cr Jan Clifford and Mike Leyland at the Cannonvale cenotaph on Saturday

Aaron Barton, Cr Jan Clifford and Mike Leyland at the Cannonvale cenotaph on Saturday Jessica Lamb

FOR those who have served in Australia's armed services and those who live today because of their sacrifice, last Saturday held special significance.

Around 30 people attended a Remembrance Day ceremony at 11am on Saturday at the Cannonvale Cenotaph followed by a beer to commemorate fallen comrades at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

As the Last Post and Reveille sung out across the green next to Cannonvale Primary School heads bowed in respect.

One such head belonged to Flametree Tourist Village owner Aaron Barton who served in the 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment based in Brisbane.

"I served but was never deployed overseas,” he said.

"I am here because of the friends in my regiment who lost their lives in Afghanistan,” he said.

Among those present were the Whitsunday Navy Cadets, Whitsunday RSL members and Division one councillor Jan Clifford.

Whitsunday Navy Cadets training officer Allen Thomas said this was the first time the cadets had been able to support the day as a unit.

"I think it's as important as ANZAC Day and very important for the kids to experience and not let the tradition die,” he said

"I have a personal connection as my grandfather and great uncles fought in WWII and I know that a lot of the kids in the unit do too.

"Hopefully next year for the 100th anniversary of Remembrance Day we get more people attending.”