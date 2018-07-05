Cannonvale intruder inciting fear

INTRUDER ALERT: Karen Hill and her neighbour Kirk Jenner are calling on the local community to increase home security after Mr Jenner saw a suspicious person on Ms Hill's property on Sunday morning.

A CANNONVALE mother is urging local residents to be vigilant after a "Peeping Tom” was spotted in her backyard in the early hours of Sunday.

Karen Hill was at home with her seven-year-old daughter when her neighbour, Kirk Jenner, saw a person wearing a white hooded jacket walking inside Ms Hill's fence line at 4.45am.

When Mr Jenner approached the house to investigate, the intruder disappeared, most likely by leaping over a back gate.

Ms Hill said disturbing findings going back several weeks suggested this was not an isolated incident.

Three weeks ago, Ms Hill found two large handprints and a face print on the window of her back door. She described the prints as large and about 184cm (six feet) high on the glass, as if someone had been pressed against the door looking in.

She brushed off her suspicions until two weeks later when she heard her daughter screaming hysterically in her bedroom at about 4am.

When Ms Hill ran into the bedroom, she found her daughter crying and "frozen with fear”. She told her mum she'd heard "footsteps on her carpet”, which Ms Hill later realised had been the grass outside her bedroom window.

On closer inspection, MsHill discovered footprints in the mulch on her property from her front garden to the back gate.

The situation came to a head in the early hours of Sunday when Mr Jenner, who lives behind Ms Hill, spotted the intruder on her property.

"In a small town we can be quite complacent because we feel safe,” Ms Hill said.

"The problem is you get complacent and having windows with no privacy allows opportunists to engage in unlawful behaviour.

"I've walked around to warn the neighbours and we're all putting sheets over our windows.”

Whitsunday police said they had not received any other reports of peeping Toms in the area

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Walter urged the community to phone the police immediately if they spotted something suspicious.