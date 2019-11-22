Cannonvale inventor embarks on trade mission to Europe

A trade mission to Europe was recently made by (from left) Kathy Rhodes, Liz Morris (Brilliant Frames and Like a Boss Photography), Jeanette Cheah, Claire Rochecouste (ambassador to Portugal) , Sarifa Alonto Younes, Katy Garner (The Women's Business School), Rebecca Davidson, Peace Mitchell (The Women's Business School) and Yemi Penn.

THE sky's the limit for local inventor Liz Morris after she was invited to be part of a trade mission to Europe earlier this month.

The nine-day trade mission was hosted by the Women's Business School, an online program designed specifically for women in business.

Mrs Morris, from Cannonvale, is the inventor of the Brilliant Frame, a unique picture frame that opens from the front like a cabinet, allowing you to easily change out artworks, photos and keepsakes, securing them with magnetic fixtures.

The Brilliant Frame is made out of recycled polystyrene, but with a wood look to it, and is a game-changer for people wanting to display their children's artwork tastefully and change it over regularly.

Mrs Morris, who has three children, thought of the idea when she renovated her house a few years ago and felt that her children's pictures and certificates looked "untidy” stuck on her fridge and walls.

"I immediately set about coming up with a solution - something that's stylish but also practical,” Liz, who runs Whitsundays Picture Framing and Gallery with husband Lenny, said.

Liz is also a photographer - she runs Stels Photography doing family portraits, real estate and corporate work - so her two businesses go "hand in hand”.

After being named a finalist in the product design category of the Women's Business School 'AusMumpreneur' awards, in September - designed to recognise women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family - Liz was invited on the trade mission to Europe as the official photographer.

"It was amazing,” Liz said.

"I did all their branding and marketing photography while we were there, as well as photographing all the functions we attended.

"I also took my frame and introduced it to people at the trade exhibition - the mission made me realise that we can launch products and services overseas and that it's accessible to us.

"It was so exciting to travel with these amazing women - I made so many connections and I will be working on these and formulating a launch plan for my frame in 2020 - every step is a step closer to my goal.

"I'd like to thank the Women's Business School founders Peace Mitchell and Katy Garner for supporting women and giving us this opportunity.”

During the trade mission, the women participated in a number of events including a panel and reception hosted by the Australian Ambassador to Portugal, Claire Rochecouste, in Lisbon, the 'Women in Tech' Awards, also in Lisbon, and the Women Economic Forum, in London, a three-day event themed "Sustainable Development Goals - Women Leading the Way” attended by more than 700 people from 47 countries.