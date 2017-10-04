28°
Cannonvale kids get busy

HOLIDAY FUN: Library activities at the Cannonvale Library were a huge success this school holidays.
by Peter Carruthers

THE Cannonvale Library had a very successful take up of it school holiday programs.

Library assistant, Sharon Lam said more than 230 kids came through the doors and participated in activities including rock painting, making a miniature garden, designing and building wall hangings and the building of a medieval-style catapult.

"It was all fun,” she said.

"We are really happy that they have come in and used the library and had fun at the library.

"We have had lots of good feedback from kids and parents. We thought it was very successful school holiday period and we are really happy.”

The library is almost back up and running as normal after sustaining serious damage during Cyclone Debbie.

Entering back into the school term this week, the Cannonvale Library has started its usual offering for kids not yet in school.

Tuesday is Baby Bounce day, Wednesday is Toddler Talk time and Story Time is held on Thursday.

All sessions start at 10.30am.

After school activities run from 3pm-4.30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and bookings are not required.

Topics:  cannonvale library school holidays

AN elderly man has been injured in a single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy north of Mackay.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION: The memory of Norbert Gross was celebrated on Tuesday.

NORBERT Gross was a smart man and a loving father.

An insurance policy holder asks a question of case manager Matt O'Donoghue at the Financial Ombudsman Service forum at the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre on Tuesday.

MOON FESTIVAL: Liang Jing family from Beijing enjoy mojitos while visiting the Whitsunday region for Golden Week, pictured here with Fish D'vine co-owner Kev Collins and multi-lingual staff member Ruby Li.

