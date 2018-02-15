Cannonvale kitten crisis a hairy problem

ORPHANS: Orchid Valley Vet Surgery nurse Lara Mitton with two of the 26 felines dumped outside the practice on Tuesday.

KITTENS left at the letterbox of a Cannonvale veterinary clinic during National Animal Week are needing new homes.

Vet nurse Lara Mitton was unaware of the kittens dumped outside the practice before a colleague found them later on Tuesday morning.

"If Mark hadn't seen them, we would have been none the wiser and they would have been baking in the sun,” Ms Mitton said.

The two cats that appeared on the door step of the Orchid Valley Veterinary Surgery on Tuesday.

A woman was left with 21kittens and three adult cats last week after a neighbour abandoned them as he "didn't want to deal with the responsibilities”.

Three of the kittens and the mother cats are still needing homes after the Orchid Valley Veterinary Surgery put multiple posts on its Facebook page looking for new owners.

Failing to desex and microchip your kitten is against the law in Queensland, but as MsMitton said, "it's great in theory but in reality is near impossible to enforce”.

"It's cat breeding season basically and people are not getting their animals desexed and they can't deal with the consequences.”

Animal shelters in the area are full of pets and short on volunteers and people are turning to vet clinics for help.

"We take turns in taking them home but obviously that is not a forever thing,” Ms Mitton said.

People often inquired about desexing and microchipping kittens but chose not to due to cost and lack of enforcement, she said.

Responsible pet owners should desex and register their animals to avoid more kittens being put in danger.

If you can give one or both of the kittens pictured a home, phone Orchid Valley Vet on 49461631.

The Bowen and Collinsville vet is looking for volunteers, adoptive families and a new general manager.