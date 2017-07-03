23°
Cannonvale Library back online

Peter Carruthers | 3rd Jul 2017 11:20 AM
The Cannonvale Library is back open after a three month closure.
The Cannonvale Library is back open after a three month closure.

AFTER three long months the Cannonvale Library is now back in business.

The library building near the Whitsunday Plaza off Shute Harbour Dr was damaged during cyclone Debbie but repairs to the building are now complete.

The First 5 Forever childhood literacy program was temporarily operating from the courtyard of the Whitsunday Shopping Centre but will now be run from within the repaired shelter of the library building once the July school holidays finish.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson said the council is pleased to advise of today's reopening and the resumption of basic services

Library users can now borrow and return books (limited selection), DVDs and CDs. Visitors can also access public internet and have documents photocopied and printed.

However some services are still unavailable including document scanning and public wifi connectivity.

The spokesperson said the Cannonvale Library team is excited to be back and look forward to seeing regular and visiting borrowers.

Topics:  cannonvale library first 5 forever tc debbie whitsunday regional council whitsundays

