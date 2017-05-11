Cannonvale Library has reopening date

AFTER sustaining damage during Tropical Cyclone Debbie, the Cannonvale Library is set to reopen in a month.

Whitsunday Regional Council said while they were looking at alternative options, further assessment on the damage resulted in them waiting for repairs to be completed.

Outstanding books are still able to be dropped off at Cannonvale Library.

Those wanting to use library facilities can attend Proserpine Library, which is operating as normal Monday to Friday from 8.15am-4.45pm and Saturday 8.45-11.45am.

Cannovale Library has been using the time to get old books re-covered.

Children's activities that normally run at the library are still on. Library staff members are providing Baby Bounce, Toddler Talk and Story Time (ages three to five years) from Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

Kids are welcome to attend the services for free at their new location, with Baby Bounce on Tuesday, Toddler Talk on Wednesday and Story Time on Thursday from 10.30am.