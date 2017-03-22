Cannonvale Lion milks Cash Cow

ONE lucky Cannonvale resident woke to fantastic news this morning in the form of a Cash Cow call from the Sunrise team.

Barbara McGregor answered the $90,000 Cash Cow call at 7.43am and was watching the show on TV when she answered.

"Oh my god ... this a absolutely amazing," she said.

When asked what she was going to do with the money she didn't have to think for long.

"I am from Wollongong and have been up here (in north Queensland) for 27 years and haven't been able to get home since 2001," she said.

"I have got family and lots of wonderful friends, I have got a cousin in Perth I would like to go and see."

She told the presenters of Sunrise her car was off the road at the moment and it's over 20-years-old.

Sam Armytage said Barb could now buy a Winnebago and visit all the relatives around Australia.

David Koch asked Barbara to talk about herself.

She said she lived alone, was in her early 70s, and was never lucky enough to have children.

Kochie then asked where you go for a celebration in Cannonvale, Barb answered "probably the Reef Gateway Hotel".

Barb said she had been a long-time member of the local Lions Club and said there was a meeting tonight.

"Boy, have I got some news for them," she said.