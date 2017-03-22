30°
News

Cannonvale Lion milks Cash Cow

Peter Carruthers | 22nd Mar 2017 12:38 PM
Barbara McGregor has won $90,000 in Sunrise's Cash Cow competition.
Barbara McGregor has won $90,000 in Sunrise's Cash Cow competition. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ONE lucky Cannonvale resident woke to fantastic news this morning in the form of a Cash Cow call from the Sunrise team.

Barbara McGregor answered the $90,000 Cash Cow call at 7.43am and was watching the show on TV when she answered.

"Oh my god ... this a absolutely amazing," she said.

When asked what she was going to do with the money she didn't have to think for long.

"I am from Wollongong and have been up here (in north Queensland) for 27 years and haven't been able to get home since 2001," she said.

"I have got family and lots of wonderful friends, I have got a cousin in Perth I would like to go and see."

She told the presenters of Sunrise her car was off the road at the moment and it's over 20-years-old.

Sam Armytage said Barb could now buy a Winnebago and visit all the relatives around Australia.

David Koch asked Barbara to talk about herself.

She said she lived alone, was in her early 70s, and was never lucky enough to have children.

Kochie then asked where you go for a celebration in Cannonvale, Barb answered "probably the Reef Gateway Hotel".

Barb said she had been a long-time member of the local Lions Club and said there was a meeting tonight.

"Boy, have I got some news for them," she said.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cannonvale cash cow sunrise whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cannonvale Lion milks Cash Cow

Cannonvale Lion milks Cash Cow

Barbara McGregor answered the $90,000 Cash Cow call at 7.43am and was watching the show on TV when she answered.

Thousands of dollars of damage to Bowen High School

Two louvres and 20 classroom windows were smashed at Bowen High school last night.

Two louvres and 20 windows have been smashed at a Bowen High School.

Strathdickie shed targeted for theft

A fridge and ride-on lawn mower battery were stolen from a Strathdickie shed.

A ride-on lawn mower and fridge were stolen from a Strathdickie shed

Whitsunday Tour de Cure crusaders need your help to reach target

BAD CRASH: Shona Russell (right) visits Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood at the Proserpine Hospital on Friday.

Whitsunday Tour de Cure crusaders need your help to reach target

Local Partners

Cannonvale Lion milks Cash Cow

Barbara McGregor answered the $90,000 Cash Cow call at 7.43am and was watching the show on TV when she answered.

Cyclone could hit Queensland as early as next week

Could this weather pattern be our next cyclone?

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Adele fan denies 'fat shaming', blames Gabba

A WOMAN who was accused of ‘fat-shaming’ a fellow patron at a Brisbane Adele concert has denied the claim and slammed the venue for not doing its bit

CMC Rocks: It's a night to rock for Lee Kernaghan

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Glamour for boy from the bush

Moonshine cocktails flow for CMC Rocks

TOP DROP: Wade Curtis from Pumpyard Bar and Brewery makes a cocktail with Missin' Ippy Moonshine with Flinders Peak Winery manager Aretha Acton.

PHOTOS: Festival inspires new liqueur blend and cocktail range

Channel 10 weighs in on the future of Neighbours

Neighbours launched the career of Kylie Minogue.

Angry UK Neighbours’ fans have already launched a petition

Viewers slam ‘cruel, shameless’ Michelle

Michelle is public enemy number one after dumping Jesse.

JESSE’S heart was brutally broken on national television last night.

Fame's not alien to Rebecca

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

Life star Rebecca Ferguson faces terror in space with Ryan Reynolds.

Josh acts like My Kitchen Rules' biggest jerk

Wife Amy rebukes Josh for his inflammatory comments towards Court and Duncan on My Kitchen Rules.

JOSH’S latest outburst cements him as the biggest jerk on MKR.

Massive Shed On Large Acreage

Lot 71 Conway Road, Conway 4800

House 1 2 14 $485,100

- massive infrastructure in place for fully independent living - solar panels - bore - rainwater tanks - sewage treatment - shed is 440m2 in area....has to be...

Galbraith Park Estate Stage 5B - Coming Soon

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now in ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now in construction and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

Mount Jukes Hobby Farm

101 Andrew Fordyce Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 5 2 5 $495,000

- Picturesque and Productive 10 acres - Two solid block dwellings built in 1982 - Private main house offers four bedrooms and one bathroom - Nearby flat boasts...

Happy Ever After Begins Here!

4 Skye Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 2 2 $355,000

- Immaculately presented one owner home built in 1998 - Good layout with two separate living areas - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms - Spacious master bedroom...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 Auction

- 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors throughout. - Approximately 2.138ha block.

A Classic Contemporary Home

17 Vailala Rise, Rural View 4740

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

This fully air-conditioned home boasts superb Island and Ocean views from its prized location. Wonderfully spacious, this home provides a ready-made lifestyle...

12 acres of Prime Land

1723 Yakapari-Seaforth Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 3 1 4 $550,000

Rare opportunity exists to buy 12 acres of prime, fertile land just 35 minutes drive north of Mackay. Located on Seaforth Road, the acreage is under 5 minutes...

Perfect Investment or first home

65 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 2 2 1 280,000

Set around a lush tropical pool - the Tranquile apartments offer owner occupiers and tenants alike a resort style lifestyle. With two and Three bedroom options...

What Would You Do With Views Like These?

Lot 17 Panoramic Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $280,000

Sitting high and dry this large block with Ocean Views is one of the last available in Stage 1 of Oceanview Estate. With quality homes already established on many...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!