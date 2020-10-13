Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

A man was arrested for contravening a police banning notice after he was banned from the Safe Night Precinct for swearing and gesturing his middle finger. Picture: File

A man was arrested for contravening a police banning notice after he was banned from the Safe Night Precinct for swearing and gesturing his middle finger. Picture: File

A MAN who was banned from the Safe Night Precinct for swearing and making rude gestures returned barely 24 hours later.

Officers were patrolling the Safe Night Precinct about 11.50pm on October 9 when they were alerted to a public nuisance incident.

A 23-year-old Cannonvale man was yelling swear words and gesturing his middle finger towards people.

He was given an infringement notice and a 10-day ban.

However, just more than 24 hours later at 1.45am on October 11, Whitsunday police Sergeant Gary Hiles said the man was seen in a taxi “displaying similar behaviour”.

The man was arrested for contravening a police banning notice and is due to appear before Proserpine Magistrates Court.

Whitsunday Police are appealing for information about a string of graffiti in Airlie Beach. Picture: Supplied

More from Whitsunday Police

Just before midnight on October 6, Whitsunday police pulled over a white Toyota sedan for a licence check.

Sgt Hiles said the driver, a 38-year-old woman from Jubilee Pocket, was driving while on a suspended licence.

She was issued a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

More stories

First protester charged with lock-on laws sentenced in Bowen

New court date for man accused of assaulting MP

’Tragedy’: Teen in court for crash that left mate half-blind

Whitsunday police are investigating a string of graffiti on the Airlie Beach esplanade outside the Airlie Beach Hotel car park and the Beacons.

Sgt Hiles said an “unknown person” graffitied a word onto walls and a fire hydrant.

Police are requesting anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Whitsunday Station on 4948 8888.