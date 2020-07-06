Menu
Moranbah police allege a 23-year-old Cannonvale man returned a BAC of more than three times the legal limit.
Crime

Cannonvale man ‘caught three times over limit’

Laura Thomas
6th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
A CANNONVALE man blew more than three times the legal limit and was caught driving with false number plates in Moranbah yesterday, it will be alleged.

The 23 year old was arrested after Moranbah Police intercepted his vehicle for an RBT on Moranbah Access Road early on Sunday morning.

Police allege that the driver was required to provide a specimen of breath which returned a positive result.

The driver was then taken to Moranbah Police Station where he allegedly provided a reading of 0.178 per cent blood alcohol content, more than three times over the legal limit.

The man’s licence was immediately suspended and he was also charged with displaying false number plates on his vehicle.

The man will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30 in relation to the matter.

cannonvale crime drink driving charge moranbah police whitsunday crimes whitsunday drink driving
Whitsunday Times

