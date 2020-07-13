Cannonvale man charged after swag of items stolen from unit

A Cannonvale man is scheduled to appear before Proserpine Magistrates Court this morning.

A Cannonvale man is scheduled to appear before Proserpine Magistrates Court this morning.

A CANNONVALE man has been charged after multiple items including iPads, a purse and station wagon were allegedly stolen from an Airlie Beach unit.

Police allege the 37-year-old man got into the Hermitage Dr unit through louvres about 7am Saturday and then proceeded to steal multiple iPads, a handbag, purse and a car key.

It’s further alleged the man left the unit and used the car key steal a Mazda station wagon parked at the property.

Investigations led Whitsunday police to a business on Island Dr in Cannonvale.

Police said the man was found at the business and when officers tried to talk to him a physical alteration allegedly ensued, so the man was arrested.

It’s alleged that identification cards, bank cards and the key for the alleged stolen vehicle were found in the man’s possession.

Police said the stolen Mazda station wagon was found by officers at an address on Island Dr in Cannonvale about 2.40pm.

The front of the vehicle had minor damage.

The man was charged with break and enter, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer.

He was due to appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court today.