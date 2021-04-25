Cannonvale man charged for kicking cop between legs

Whitsunday police said a man, 36, allegedly kicked an officer in the groin. Picture: Richard Walker

A Cannonvale man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer during a night out in Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday Police said the 36-year-old man caught their attention with “abusive, aggressive” behaviour on April 19.

He allegedly “lashed out” at police during his arrest, kicking one officer in the testicles.

As a result, he has been charged with serious assault on a police officer, obstructing police, contravening a police direction, and public nuisance.

He has been banned from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct for three months.

He will appear before the Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

