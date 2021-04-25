Cannonvale man charged for kicking cop between legs
A Cannonvale man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer during a night out in Airlie Beach.
Whitsunday Police said the 36-year-old man caught their attention with “abusive, aggressive” behaviour on April 19.
He allegedly “lashed out” at police during his arrest, kicking one officer in the testicles.
As a result, he has been charged with serious assault on a police officer, obstructing police, contravening a police direction, and public nuisance.
He has been banned from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct for three months.
He will appear before the Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.
