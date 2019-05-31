Cannonvale man disqualified from driving

A MAN who was caught driving without a licence has been fined $500 and has had his licence disqualified for three months.

Jake Mitchell Clohessy, 27, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Clohessy was stopped by police on the Bruce Highway in Bowen at 3.30pm, April 26.

It was noted by police that Clohessy's vehicle had Western Australian number plates.

Clohessy told police at the time he did not have a driver's licence and that he was driving to visit a friend in Townsville, Sgt Myors said.

Representing himself in court, Clohessy said he thought he had too many outstanding State Penalties Enforcement Registry fines to obtain a licence.

"I've always just been in trouble throughout my life, I've been by myself since I was a teenager,” he said.

Clohessy said he "shouldn't have been behind the wheel”.