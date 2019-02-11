Cannonvale man escapes from injury after fatal crash

A Cannonvale man had a lucky escape from injury after being involved in a traffic crash in Alligator Creek yesterday.

A Cannonvale man had a lucky escape from injury after being involved in a traffic crash in Alligator Creek yesterday. Cade Mooney

A CANNONVALE man has had a lucky escape from injury after being involved in a traffic crash in Alligator Creek, south of Townsville, yesterday.

A Queensland Police statement said a sedan and a prime mover with a trailer were travelling in opposite directions on the Bruce Highway before allegedly colliding head on about 4.50am.

A 28-year-old Cloncurry man died at the scene.

The 38-year-old Cannonvale man was not physically injured, but was taken to hospital for observation.

The Bruce Hwy has been re-opened after having closed for a period of time during investigations.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are ongoing.