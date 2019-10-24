Cannonvale man's bail refused due to 'unacceptable risk'

Michael James will have to wait until next month to find out his fate.

Peter Carruthers

A CANNONVALE man charged with possession of suspected stolen property as well as a drug-related charge, will remain in police custody until next month.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told Proserpine Magistrates Court the alleged offender, Michael Leslie James, should be refused bail as he posed an "unacceptable risk of committing further offences.”

"He's made his own admissions that he is addicted to drugs,” Mr Beamish said.

"In this case it is not unjust to keep him in custody.”

Mr Beamish also told the court a warrant was on file for the man's arrest after he failed to sign his bail after he last fronted court.

Mr James on March 30 was allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen property and was the recipient of further tainted property.

He was also allegedly found with drugs on December 16 last year.

Solicitor Elizabeth Smith said although jail time was in range for Mr James, it wasn't the only possible outcome when he appeared for mention.

"He is on the tethering edge of having to serve time but it's not a given,” Mrs Smith said.

"His history is against him and he is on a suspended sentence, but he doesn't have any other entries for custodian breaches.”

Magistrate James Morton refused Mr James bail and he is now scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court for a mention via video on November 5.