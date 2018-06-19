Cannonvale musicians make orchestra appearance

MUSICIANS: Proserpine State High School student Kimba-Lee Simmonds and Acadia Simmonds will appear with the Queensland Youth Orchestra.

TALENTED Cannonvale siblings, Jacob and Tiana Bell will be performing with the Queensland Youth Orchestra in Bowen on Sunday.

The Queensland Youth Orchestra will be providing a free workshop for local musicians from 10am before putting on a combined classical performance.

Both budding musicians are students at Cannonvale State School.

Jacob, 11, is in his third year of clarinet and 10-year-old Tiana is in her second year of the flute.

Mother of Jacob and Tiana, Giselle Burton, said that both Jacob and Tiana are very excited and feel pretty lucky to be involved.

"They both love their instruments and practice regularly,” Ms Burton said, "Jacob went to see the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra last year and was blown away. He's just been accepted into the State Honours Ensemble Program too with Griffith University so he's ecstatic about all the music stuff that he's been getting into.

"Tiana was a little bit nervous at first but she's got over that and she's looking forward to it.”

The State Honours Ensemble Program invites secondary school-aged musicians who have been nominated by their teachers for outstanding performances to participate in workshop placements to hone their skills in instruments typical of an orchestra.

Local music-lovers are invited to McKenna Hall, Bowen State High School on Sunday, 1pm to support Cannonvale locals, Jacob and Tiana.