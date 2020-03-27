Cannonvale neighbours apprehend alleged wallet thief

A GROUP of neighbours who spotted an alleged wallet thief have taken it upon themselves to apprehend the man.

The 18-year-old Jubilee Pocket man was spotted approaching a parked car in Cannonvale about 5.15pm on March 26, police said.

A group of nearby neighbours allegedly saw the man open an unlocked door of the car, before reaching in and taking a wallet from the front seat.

Police said the man then left the South Molle Boulevard address briefly before being seen again by the group of neighbours.

The man was then approached by the neighbours, before waiting with them for police to arrive.

The 18-year-old Jubilee Pocket man was charged with stealing and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on August 3.

The police said they were grateful for the assistance of the public who reported the alleged incident.