Cannonvale school gets OP one

TOP RESULT: Crispian Yeomans of the Whitsunday Christian College was the only student in the region to score an OP one.

THE only Whitsunday student to receive an OP1 says a big burden has been lifted from his shoulders.

Seventeen-year-old Whitsunday Christian College student Crispian Yeomans told the Whitsunday Times he considered the result an outstanding achievement.

"It was a goal of mine. It's great to know when you put your mind to something you can get it done,” he said.

Mr Yeomans said he'd been offered a place in a computer science and mathematics field degree at University of Queensland but wouldn't take up the position until next year.

In the meantime, MrYeomans said he was happy spending time in the Whitsundays.

The completion of secondary school and a university place locked in is a huge relief for the teenager.

"It's good to not have anything to worry about at the moment. The biggest burden that has been taken off is not having to worry about school anymore,” he said.

Whitsunday Christian College principal Mark Ogilvie said the school's results were some of the best in the region.

From the 10 students sitting the test, seven students achieved an OP of between one and seven.

Robyne Vaughn received an OP2 and Brooke Evans scored an OP3.

Mr Ogilvie said the 2017 results were "fantastic” for the school and the region.

"It is good news and something we would love to share with everybody,” he said.

Mr Ogilvie said there was a perception students needed to leave the Whitsundays to receive a solid secondary education, but the results achieved at Whitsunday Christian College proved this was not the case.

"We can provide an excellent education which is equal to, if not better than, the schools in the city,” he said.

"This is a very strong result, it speaks for our school and our region. The Whitsundays is great for leisure and lifestyle but for education as well.

Mr Ogilive said small class sizes and the professionalism and proficiency of staff were all contributing factors in the school's 2017 OP standings.