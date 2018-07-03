Cannonvale State School fete set to be bigger than ever

THE annual Cannonvale State School Fete will be bigger and better than ever this year with new rides and attractions to keep the whole family entertained.

The Parents and Citizens Committee will be hosting a fun-filled day of games and activities with fabulous prizes donated by local businesses to be won including tours, accommodation and stunning armchairs reupholstered by president Tina Everett.

The handmade armchairs and a glow-in-the-dark care bear will be raffled off at the event with half the proceeds being donated to the Golden Octopus Foundation established by teen cancer battler, Keely Johnson, to support children and families suffering the effects of childhood cancer.

Principal Angela Kelly said that Ms Everett, had taken an active interest in the Golden Octopus Foundation and the school was proud to support the cause during the school fete.

"Any child suffering is very devastating,” Ms Kelly said.

"Our president has made these absolutely beautiful armchairs that she has reupholstered herself and you can buy tickets in that raffle which will be drawn at our school fete.”

An activity corner will be available for small children while the older adventurers can enjoy the thrills and spills of the UFO ride, double slide and the jumping castle.

Cannonvale State School will also be supporting the plastic bag ban by having a range of Boomerang bags and reusable straws for sale.

Raffle tickets and ride passes will be available on entry. Pre-paid passes will be available from July 18.

FETE FUN: