Cannonvale State School joins fight against childhood cancer

GOLDEN OCTOPUS: Keely Johnson, Ollee the Octopus and Tina Everett at Cannonvale State School this month. Contributed

CANNONVALE State School enjoyed a visit from Burdekin country musician and teen cancer battler Keely Johnson at the school assembly on June 6.

Ms Johnson suffers from central nervous system Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a disease in which a build-up of certain white blood cells causes tumours or damages organs.

In 2015, she founded the Golden Octopus Foundation, a Queensland charity which provides support to children and families suffering from the effects of childhood cancer.

The eight arms of the octopus represent the eight forms of childhood cancer, and gold is the representative colour of childhood cancer.

Ms Johnson performed in front of about 1000 students and parents at a school assembly at Cannonvale State School earlier this month.

Principal Angela Kelly, said having Ms Johnson visit the school was an honour in itself as well as a learning experience for the children.

"With Keely specifically, kids can see first-hand and have a young person speak to them about what it's like to go through cancer,” Ms Kelly said.

"It's raising their awareness that it can, unfortunately, happen to anybody and that we need to support those people.”

The president of the Parents and Citizens Committee at Cannonvale State School, Tina Everett, is aiding the foundation by volunteering her creative skills to reupholster colourful armchairs which will be raffled during the school fete in July.

Ms Kelly encouraged locals buy tickets for the raffle from which half the proceeds will go to the Golden Octopus Foundation and the other half to the committee.

"Our school is pretty big on active citizenship,” she said.

"We make a commitment every term to supporting a different type of charity either across Australia or across the world and try to fit it in with what we're doing with our learning for that particular term.”

The Cannonvale State School fete will be held on school grounds on July 29 from 10am.