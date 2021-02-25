Cannonvale teen assaults woman at NYE party turned sour

A Cannonvale teen shoved a woman in the chest at a New Year’s Eve party. Photo: File

A Cannonvale teen shoved a woman in the chest at a New Year’s Eve party. Photo: File

A teenager who pushed a woman in the chest at a Cannonvale New Year’s Eve party has been told by a magistrate to watch his attitude.

Jordan Ricky Mackie was invited to the party with his mother but while there, he attempted to start a fight with a man and a 15-year-old boy.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court Mackie started throwing things around the patio and tore a fly screen door with his arm.

Mackie was held down until he was more calm, then was walked to the front of the property and asked to leave.

Sen-Constable Rowe said Mackie kept trying to get back in and tried to punch the same man, then shoved a woman in the chest who was also asking him to leave.

He was physically restrained until police arrived.

On Monday, the Cannonvale man pleaded guilty to common assault and wilful damage.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith, for Mackie, said her client was very drunk on the night of the incident and the 15-year-old boy at the party had been “niggling” him for some time.

“He (Mackie) tried to leave and they continued to antagonise him,” Ms Smith said.

Smith noted Mackie was currently on probation but no action was being taken against the order.

The court heard the 19-year-old man was expecting his first child with this partner and worked at the airport, so Ms Smith asked Magistrate James Morton to consider not recording a conviction.

Mr Morton noted Mackie “had a good run” of having no conviction recorded.

But Ms Smith said previous offences occurred elsewhere and Mackie had made a fresh start.

“He accepts that he lost his temper … he was trying to go and they continued to follow him down the road for some time,” Ms Smith said.

“There was quite a lot of alcohol consumed by everyone.”

Mr Morton said he could see Mackie had an attitude.

“You may come up against somebody some day who gives you a good clap across your ear hole because you are a smart ar--,” Mr Morton said.

“When you do get that, you could sit down and think maybe I could adjust my attitude and think about how I conduct myself.

“It may be a good idea, if you are going to stay up here, to think about your next move.”

Mackie was fined $800 and no convictions were recorded.