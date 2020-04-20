Menu
Outdoor furniture, a pot plant and a worm farm were stolen from a property in Cannonvale last week.
News

Cannonvale theft opens up can of worms

Laura Thomas
20th Apr 2020 11:33 AM
A THIEF with what appeared to be a green thumb stole wooden outdoor furniture, a pot plant and a worm farm from a property in Cannonvale last week.

The theft occurred between 9pm and 9.30pm last Friday on Daydream Ct.

Access was gained into the backyard of the address via the driveway.

All of the items were taken from the rear of the house.

Anyone who has information about the current location of the stolen items or the offence itself is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

cannonvale mypolice theft whitsunday police worm farm
Whitsunday Times

