Car Thief Using a Screwdriver to Brake into a Car
Crime

Cannonvale ute theft prompts police safety reminder

Jordan Gilliland
13th May 2020 11:00 AM
A UTE has been stolen overnight from a Cannonvale residence, prompting police to remind residents to keep their car locked and secured overnight.

Police said a white 1997 Mitsubishi Triton ute was stolen from a unit in Cannonvale last night.

The ute was stolen from an Island Dr carport sometime between 4pm Tuesday afternoon and 7.15am Wednesday morning.

Police said the car was found unlocked by the thief with the keys on the floor under the driver’s seat.

Police are asking for information on the current location of the stolen car bearing the registration 586 GWN, or the offence itself.

Mackay district Senior Constable Steve Smith urged residents to secure their vehicles when unattended.

“Thieves will invest many hours seeking unlocked cars – especially during night time hours while the majority of us are sleeping,” he said.

“Car keys should never be left unattended inside of a vehicle.”

