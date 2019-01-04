Cannonvale young guns impress

SUCCESS: Cannonvale Cannons coach Mark Erickson with swimmer Mikhalia Flint at the State Championships.

SWIMMING: Two Cannonvale Cannons swimmers competed at State Championships held in Brisbane the week before Christmas.

Jacob Dewis and Mikhaila Flint, both aged 13 years performed extremely well in competitive age group.

Based on the two swimmers performances, the Cannonvale Cannons earned the top club points for North Queensland which is outstanding.

Coach Mark Erickson accompanied the swimmers and was very proud of how they supported each other and their achievements. Both swimmers achieved personal best times in every swim.

Mikhaila Flint made the finals and was placed in the top ten for just about all her events.

She medalled for three of her individual events.

She won a silver medal for her 200m Freestyle in a time of 2.07.83.

She was also presented with a silver medal for her 400m IM in a time of 5.13.60.

She earnt a bronze medal for her 200m IM which she swam in a time of 2.27.00.

Her other fantastic swims which were rated in the top 10 in QLD include: 100m Butterfly in 1.07.42, 200m Back in 2.27.79, 200m Butterfly in 2.33.24 and 100m Freestyle in 1.01.12.

Jacob Dewis was delighted with his bronze medal in the NQ team relay at the start of the championships.

Jacob was very impressed with his 100m Freestyle time which was under 60sec, 59.21 ( a 1.19sec PB).

He also swam an excellent 100m Butterfly in 1.07.28 which placed him 15th in the state.

(He just beat Mikhaila's time by a fraction of a section).

Jacob also swam PB's in his 200m Freestyle, 200m IM and 100m Backstroke.

Congratulations Mikhaila and Jacob on your outstanding achievements.

Also, at State Championships the Cannons met up with Cameron Rusk and Evan and Charlotte Mitchell who were Cannons but have moved down south. It was really great to see them continue to swim and stay in touch.

Speaking of past members, Jordan and Angus Menzies moved to Sydney a couple of years ago.

It was exciting to read news that Jordan and Angus Menzies competed in the NSW Senior State Age Championships in mid December.

Angus Menzies, aged 16 years won a gold medal for his 200m Breaststroke in a hot time of 2.26.50 and won a silver medal for his 100m Breaststroke in a time of 1.08.05.

Swimmers continue to train over the school holidays for fitness and also to improve their technique for the first carnival of season which is in Ayr mid January.