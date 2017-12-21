Cannonvale's dazzling displays of Christmas

RAY White Whitsunday's inaugural Christmas Lights Competition has seen the streets of the region twinkle.

Organiser of the competition and real estate agent Steve Marks said he was overwhelmed with the participation and support the competition gained in its first year.

"We look forward to making this a new tradition in the Whitsundays and seeing the homes and prizes getting bigger and better each year.”

Speculated front runner in the competition, Craig Bradley of 6 Waite Creek Court in Cannonvale, has been decorating his house in Christmas lights for five years as his young kids love the lights and get pretty excited over it.

For Mr Bradley, it takes about six hours to decorate the house, with a lot of planning going into creating the dazzling display and a lot less to take them down, which is the easy part.

The cost of the display has probably cost the family $1000 over the years to create, but Mr Bradley said "my wife just goes out and buys stuff for it.”

Power bills aren't really a worry for Mr Bradley as they have solar panels to assist in powering the home, in combination with LED and some solar-powered lights.

"We don't really notice any impact on the bill. Power prices go up every year so it's hard to know,” he said.

The family isn't fussed about winning the $750 first prize voucher for the most popular house as they admit there are some really good displays in the region.

