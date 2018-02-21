Cannonvale's future leaders announced

CANNONVALE Primary School's 2018 student representatives and leaders were announced on Wednesday morning.

Wearing their newly acquired badges with pride, students were eager to represent their classmates in 2018.

Leaders for Years 3-6 were inducted into their new positions.

Keeva Barba was named Indigenous School Leader and was excited about her new role.

"I am going to lead the indigenous people throughout the school,” she said. "It means a lot to me and it means I will be a better person this year and do what I have to do.”

Keeva said the most exciting thing about her new role would be "meeting the new people that come to our school who are indigenous”.

In terms of putting herself forward for the role Keeva said she was nervous, but confident when presenting her speech and of her ability to do the role justice in 2018.

"I had to prepare a speech which I had to present to the indigenous people at school.”

The Year 6 student council consisted of five Year 6 students: Keeva, Kayley Gilbert, Isabelle Kratz, Zavier Johnson and Tyson Gosney.

Two Eco Ambassadors Jess Frisch and Elizabeth Stracker were announced. Lily Bleys was named Band Captain and Sacha Jamieson as Choir Captain.