Cannonvale’s most colourful creations

Rochelle Rodier of Crazy Cat Colour with some of her handmade creations.

A CANNONVALE creative has proved the world is better in technicolour with her handmade creations that combine her love of two typically opposing sides; art and science.

Rochelle Rodier of Crazy Cat Colour started her career as a science teacher before she embraced her passion for all things art.

Many of her colourful creations made from polymer clay are inspired by the colours and textures of the reef, and all are a labour of love as Ms Rodier individually shapes, rolls and sets the creations by hand.

Ms Rodier said she loved the idea that beauty typically reserved for paintings and galleries had been transferred into fashion, a sentiment she aimed to recreate in her jewellery.

“I believe that art that can be worn is just the best,” she said.

“Why put it on a wall? Why not wear it?”

Some of the Crazy Cat Colour creations.

The intricate pieces may look incredibly difficult to make, but Ms Rodier assured that it was all about breaking it down into steps.

This, she said, is where her science background came in handy.

“I’ve always believed that there was a similarity between art and science,” she said.

“Because to be good at either one you have to be an observer, you have to look at things clearly, and then you have to be a questioner.

“In science, you ask ‘why is that so?

“In art, you ask ‘I wonder how I can recreate that?

“And then there’s a procedure that comes after that.

“They’re not opposites, it takes the same kind of person.”

Ms Rodier will be taking this process and sharing it with others at the Proserpine Community Centre where she hoped to hold lessons for aspiring artistic jewellers.

While the details were still in the works, Ms Rodier hoped people from all walks of life would join in and embrace their creative side.

“The act of creating is really, really important for human beings,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter what you create, everyone has an artistic part of them.”

The Crazy Cat Colour line includes earrings, necklaces and broaches and are often seen brightening up the Airlie Beach Foreshore at the Lion’s Markets on Saturday mornings.

While Ms Rodier has taken a temporary break from the markets, many of her creations can be seen on her Facebook page.