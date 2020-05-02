Menu
Kenny Deakes and Ryan Tarver with their makeshift bar. Image: Supplied
Cannonvale’s newest bar a hit among neighbours

Laura Thomas
2nd May 2020 4:00 PM
THEIR grand opening may have only been attended by a few people, but the newest bar in town is already a favourite for its exclusive guests.

Aptly named Co-Bar, this makeshift bar was two Cannonvale neighbour’s creative alternative to their regular sundowners.

The bar is fashioned from the fence dividing the two properties and can be lowered for happy hour and raised at last drinks.

Ryan Tarver said he and his neighbour, Kenny Deakes, saw the idea on Facebook and decided to make one themselves.

It only took Mr Tarver 20 minutes to build and has seen hours of enjoyment since.

“We’ve got our COVID measurements and when we sit here, we’re exactly 1.5 metres away from each other,” he said.

Co-Bar is also decked out with an umbrella and fairy lights and patrons have their very own customised T-shirts.

Mr Deakes’ wife Jaime said the bar was a surprise for her husband who had been working at the mines.

“They always have a beer together and when the whole COVID thing happened they didn’t know what they were going to do,” she said.

“In a way with how we are with COVID being in isolation, it’s like we are getting out of the house and having our own bar.”

