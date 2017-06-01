Cannonvalley club is back in saddle

LEAPS AND BOUNDS: Tina Hamilton, Xanthia Thompson, Jemma Parnell, Millie Cran, Ruby Cran and Lanie Krog (back) at the pony club event in Sarina at the weekend.

PONY CLUB: Cannonvalley Pony Club members made a return to major competition at the weekend, the first time since Cyclone Debbie tore through the region over two months ago.

Cannonvalley members Tina Hamilton, Xanthia Thompson, Jemma Parnell, Millie Cran, Ruby Cran and Lanie Krog took part in the Sarina Pony Club's official and unofficial dressage and combined training event at the weekend.

Cannonvalley members impressed with wins in all five classes entered and each member won at least one of their classes at the two-day event.

The Cannonvalley riders competed against competitors from a host of other clubs including Sarina, Mackay North, Nebo, Dysart and Pioneer River Valley.

The event was a welcome return to competition for the riders with a number of equestrian events around the region having been cancelled since the cyclone struck, with some grounds damaged by flooding.

Cannonvalley Pony Club facilities suffered some minor damage but members said they had managed to clean up their grounds with a couple of working bees.

A club representative said they wanted to thank everyone who had lent a hand during the club's recovery over the past few months.