Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

‘Can’t be clearer’: Premier rules out deals

by Jack McKay
5th Oct 2020 12:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Annastacia Palaszczuk has ruled out doing any deals to form a minority government, saying she expects the looming election campaign to be personal and nasty.

Just a day before the writs are issued, the Premier pleaded with voters to give her a majority government, insisting she would not do any deals with minor parties or even independents.

"I'm asking Queenslanders for a majority government so I can continue the work that we have been doing, that I have been doing, in keeping Queenslanders safe," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I cannot be any clearer. Minority governments don't work. Every single vote is going to count.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane. File picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane. File picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"The question for Deb Frecklington is is she going to form a government with the Katters, is she going to form a government with Palmer."

Ms Palaszczuk made a similar commitment at the 2015 poll when she was the Opposition Leader - before Labor subsequently struck a deal with then independent MP Peter Wellington to form a minority government.

"Peter Wellington was not a member of a party," she said today.

"He was an independent and he aligned himself with what my government was doing.

"But what we've seen during the last term is we've had a majority government. And a majority government allows me to get on with the job."

Ms Palaszczuk said she expected the campaign to be "very personal and very nasty" as she claimed underdog status - pointing to the polls.

"It's going to be very tough," she said.

"We're the underdogs, we're behind in the polls."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk editors picks queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How automation will impact your industry

        Premium Content REVEALED: How automation will impact your industry

        Careers From doctors to cleaners to miners, technology is set to bring big changes in Mackay, Isaac and the Whitsundays.

        Patient flown to Townsville after Whitsunday quad crash

        Premium Content Patient flown to Townsville after Whitsunday quad crash

        News Emergency services called to two incidents in less than six hours on Sunday

        Tourist sues for $840K over thrill ride back injury

        Premium Content Tourist sues for $840K over thrill ride back injury

        Travel The UK woman was holidaying on Hamilton Island. She alleges a Whitsunday company...

        Community spirit fuels humble pub’s facelift

        Premium Content Community spirit fuels humble pub’s facelift

        Business Pub owners say they bought it out of necessity to give locals a place to kick...