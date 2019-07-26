Capacity numbers compete at Whitsunday campdraft

Tim Wyburg from the Burdekin, on his horse Candy, in action in the maiden draft event.

NUMBERS were at capacity at a campdraft in Proserpine last week.

The Whitsunday Australian Stock Horse Society Campdraft attracted 170 competitors from as far away as Ingham, Rockhampton and Clermont to pit their skills against the cattle.

Australian Stock Horse Society Whitsunday Branch secretary Hannah Trimble said 750 first round runs were held in the campdraft from Friday to Sunday before the finals.

Entrants took part in nine drafts in ladies, encouragement, restricted open, open, maiden, novice, Australian stock horse, junior and juvenile classes.

Trimble said competitors had to separate a beast from a group of cattle in a pen, and then once outside the pen they had 40 seconds to get the animal to run around pegs in a "clover leaf” pattern.

Blue Mountain's Troy Bates, on Miss KM, was victorious in the open draft final.

The maiden draft winner was Russell Smith on Belmur Mandolin, while the novice draft was won by Moranbah's Jason Wanstall on Who's a Curious Cat.

Nebo's Greg Neaton took the top honours in the Australian stock horse draft on Binnia Swift, while Lisa Hatfield teamed up with Midnight Wings to take home the prize in the restricted open.

Ethan Cant, on Retro, took home the encouragement award, with Proserpine's Gus Muller in second place on Goldmine Rosie Doc.

The juvenile winner was Nebos's Lawson Curran on Racketeers Cinnamon, while Townsville's Lincoln Hoare, on Dainty Doll, took the top prize in the junior class.

In the ladies' event, Julie Whalan rode Jerry to take home the top gong.

Trimble was pleased how the event went.

"We were at full capacity on the number of runs,” she said.

With 1000 head of cattle needed for the competition, Trimble was grateful to the five farming families who donated their cattle to be used.

As well as the campdraft competition, about another 20 youngsters also competed in kids sports events.

Barrel racing was also held at the Proserpine Showgrounds venue last Saturday night, as well as a Calcutta where people could buy someone competing in the open final.

Half the money raised from the Calcutta went to the winner, while the other half - $2000 - would be donated to the burns unit at the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Trimble said the burns unit was chosen as this year's charity as the woman who sells coffee at many of the region's campdrafts rolled her van and was badly burnt and is currently in the Royal Brisbane Hospital.