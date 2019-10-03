Capsicum spray used as police attempt to arrest teen

Police had to use capsicum spray when they arrested Jordan Doyle.

A POLICE officer was injured and officers were forced to use capsicum spray as they tried to arrest a teenager for being a public nuisance in Bowen.

Bowen's Jordan James Doyle, 18, fronted Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance, obstructing police and breach of a bail condition.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court a large group gathered around police and tried to stop them taking another man into custody outside the Bowen McDonald's at 10.30pm on June 28.

Doyle walked up and looked through the grill of the police van, asking what was happening with the person they had in custody.

When police told Doyle to move away he told them to "f--- off” before saying "dog, dog, dog, dog, dog”, Sgt Myors said.

He again swore at police before officers tried to arrest him.

Doyle pulled away and pushed the officer, before after several warnings, police used their capsicum spray,” Sgt Myors said.

"He then tried to pull away into the crowd which had become more violent.”

The court heard a police officer received a shoulder injury in the struggle with Doyle, and Doyle also attempted to spit at an officer.

The breach of bail related to Doyle not being home during his bail curfew hours when police visited on August 22.

While representing Doyle in court, duty lawyer Cleo Rewald said alcohol was involved on her client's part.

Magistrate Peter Smid was not impressed with Doyle's actions.

"That's really terrible. It's a family restaurant,” he said.

"I think you're very lucky you've only been charged with this.”

Doyle was sentenced to 50 hours' community service and a conviction was not recorded by the court.