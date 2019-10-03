Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police had to use capsicum spray when they arrested Jordan Doyle.
Police had to use capsicum spray when they arrested Jordan Doyle. Trevor Veale
Crime

Capsicum spray used as police attempt to arrest teen

Monique Preston
by
3rd Oct 2019 5:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer was injured and officers were forced to use capsicum spray as they tried to arrest a teenager for being a public nuisance in Bowen.

Bowen's Jordan James Doyle, 18, fronted Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance, obstructing police and breach of a bail condition.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court a large group gathered around police and tried to stop them taking another man into custody outside the Bowen McDonald's at 10.30pm on June 28.

Doyle walked up and looked through the grill of the police van, asking what was happening with the person they had in custody.

When police told Doyle to move away he told them to "f--- off” before saying "dog, dog, dog, dog, dog”, Sgt Myors said.

He again swore at police before officers tried to arrest him.

Doyle pulled away and pushed the officer, before after several warnings, police used their capsicum spray,” Sgt Myors said.

"He then tried to pull away into the crowd which had become more violent.”

The court heard a police officer received a shoulder injury in the struggle with Doyle, and Doyle also attempted to spit at an officer.

The breach of bail related to Doyle not being home during his bail curfew hours when police visited on August 22.

While representing Doyle in court, duty lawyer Cleo Rewald said alcohol was involved on her client's part.

Magistrate Peter Smid was not impressed with Doyle's actions.

"That's really terrible. It's a family restaurant,” he said.

"I think you're very lucky you've only been charged with this.”

Doyle was sentenced to 50 hours' community service and a conviction was not recorded by the court.

bowen magistrates court capsicum spray cleo rewald magistrate peter smid obstructing police oc spray police prosecutor emma myors whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Fuel spills on major road after single vehicle rollover

    premium_icon Fuel spills on major road after single vehicle rollover

    News A single vehicle has rolled, with one person taken to hospital

    'Progress marches on': Regulation a chance for innovation

    premium_icon 'Progress marches on': Regulation a chance for innovation

    Rural Farmer says embracing change helps improve productivity

    • 3rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Call for fundraising money to go to local organisations

    premium_icon Call for fundraising money to go to local organisations

    News 'Money raised in the Whitsundays should stay in the Whitsundays.'

    • 3rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    LNP members’ lavish Sydney jaunt

    premium_icon LNP members’ lavish Sydney jaunt

    Politics 10 Liberal National MPs spent tens of thousands on a four-day trip